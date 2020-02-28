Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will visit Maine Saturday for a “grassroots event” in Portland ahead of the primary next Tuesday.
Klobuchar is currently in fifth place among the candidates, with seven delegates committed after results in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Klobuchar will be at the Seasons Event and Conference Center at the Ramada Plaza on Riverside Street in Portland for an event at 4:30 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
The senator from Minnesota is among 12 Democratic candidates on the Maine ballot, eight of whom are still in the race.
