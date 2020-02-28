LEWISTON – Samuel Parker Flick Jr., 87, passed away with his family by his side after a brief illness. Sam was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Sept. 16, 1932, to Samuel P. Flick Sr. and Mary Ann (Griffith) Flick. He grew up in Westbrook and Cumberland Maine and was a proud graduate of Greely High School. Sam was a natural athlete who played all sports and excelled at basketball and baseball. He was an avid bowler and played in many leagues over the years. Sam retired from the Army National Guard after 20 years of service and S. D. Warren after over 40 years. Sam was a volunteer fireman for most of his life. He was an active member of the Lions Club. He coached little league baseball and was a baseball and softball umpire. Sam was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene (Turcott) Flick; daughters, Holly Richards and son-in-law, David, Heidi Flick, Karen Flick; a son, Samuel T. Flick and daughter-in-law, Pam; grandchildren, Rebecca (Nate) Wilson, Rachel (Shane) Granger, Jacob Richards, William Richards, and Annie Flick; his sister, Cecelia Hilyard and brother, Richard (Carol) Flick. Uncle Sam is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded by his parents and sister, June Greer.Sam loved his family and spending time up-to-camp in Eustis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, canoeing, hiking, and snowmobiling. He also played most card and board games and was a skilled cribbage player. Sam and Arlene spent most of their retirement at camp or traveling North America in their camper. Alaska, Florida, and Newfoundland were a few of their favorite destinations. Visiting hours will be held at the First Congregational Church vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, Maine, on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please play a game of cribbage with a friend or someone you love.