LAVAL, Quebec – Sister Rita Ouellette, M.I.C., 100, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, in Laval, Quebec. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 30, 1919, the daughter of the late Émile Ouellette and the late Malvina Robitaille. Rita joined the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception in 1943 and lived her mission in Canada, Cuba, Bolivia and Peru.Besides her religious family, she is survived by her sister, Lauretta Sirois of Auburn; as well as nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rev. Roger and Paul Ouellette and sisters, Laurianne Ouellette and Rejeanne LeClair.
