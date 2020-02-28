PARIS — The Paris Board of Selectmen has called a special meeting for Monday, March 2, to discuss the personnel complaint that led 18 Paris firefighters to resign en-mass Wednesday.
According to an email from Town Manager Dawn Noyes, the session will be between the board, Noyes, and fire department officials. The meeting will be in executive session and closed to the public.
According to former Fire Chief John Longley, the meeting is mandatory for all members of the department.
This story will be updated.
