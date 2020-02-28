Michael Trumbull, left, Gabriel Lounsbury, center, and Andrew Irwin of Fryeburg Academy look at instructions from Polly Peirce’s cellphone on how to tie a tie while getting ready for the District II Jazz Festival at Edward Little High School on Friday. The ELHS music department hosted jazz bands from nine schools during the festival. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Olin Johnson carries a drum cymbal and a trumpet while the Falmouth Middle School Jazz band moves into place for the District II Jazz Festival at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Friday. The music department hosted jazz bands from nine schools. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Edward Little High School drummer Anja Wight moves percussion instruments while helping prepare for the District II Jazz Festival at the school in Auburn on Friday. The music department hosted jazz bands from nine schools. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Noah Keneborus of Turner places audio equipment inside a piano while helping prepare for the District II Jazz Festival at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Friday. Keneborus is an audio engineer for HPA Production Services. The music department hosted jazz bands from nine schools during the festival. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Polly Peirce of Fryeburg Academy tunes her bass guitar while getting ready for the District II Jazz Festival at Edward Little High School in Auburn on Friday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal