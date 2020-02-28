Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington hosts a free fish chowder luncheon on Wednesdays through the end of March. Stephanie Millay of Farmington at left and Gertrude Gilbert of North Anson enjoy their meal on Feb. 26. Pastor Sungmin Jeon said on average 35 attend the luncheons. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Each Wednesday through March, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington hosts a free fish chowder luncheon. On Feb. 26 David Gilbert of North Anson and his dog, Rover, were seen in the church parking lot. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington hosts a free fish chowder luncheon every Wednesday through the end of March. Seen are some of those attending the Feb. 26 meal. The church also holds a community supper at 4:30 p.m. the first Saturday of every month. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser