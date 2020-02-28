JEFFERSON — Students from Lisbon area schools were among eight outing clubs from around the state that recently gathered at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on a mild Saturday in February for the Teens to Trails 2020 Winter Skills Weekend.

Teens and their advisers brought camping gear hauled in by sled and backpacks to rustic cabins accessible only by trail. The students learned winter skills, led by volunteer outdoor educators and center staff, including shelter building, hypothermia awareness and animal tracking. They also had a chance to try snowshoeing and fat-biking, with free time by a campfire and played on a frozen pond.

Hidden Valley Nature Center, part of Midcoast Conservancy, is 1,000 acres of protected land offering multiuse trails and cabins. Andy Bezon, director of community programs at the center, worked with Teens to Trails to plan the event. He provided access to Hidden Valley’s gear for participant use and secured several volunteers to help teach skills to the students.

The program is one of five outdoor skill-building weekends offered during the school year by Teens to Trails, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting high school students to life-changing outdoor experiences. For information on Teens To Trails programs, visit www.TeensToTrails.org.

