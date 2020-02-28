Sophomore guard Terion Moss tossed in a game-high 20 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, and 6-foot-9 sophomore Jack Kane scored 17, as UMaine-Farmington dismissed UMaine-Presque Isle with a 90-73 win in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball semifinal at Dearborn Gymnasium in Farmington on Friday night.
The top-ranked Beavers advance to face No. 2 SUNY-Canton for the NAC championship Saturday at 2 p.m. in Farmington.
UMF took control of the game by halftime by constructing a solid 40-26 lead.
Seniors Riley Robinson (13 points, 7-for-7 at free-throw line), Issac Witham (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Bill Ruby (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Beavers. Kane pulled down 11 rebounds went 8-for-10 from the field.
UMF sophomore forward Kyle Donlin and senior center Anthony Owens each scored seven points.
The Owls were led by Shyquinn Dix’s team-high 18 points. TeVon Hines added 15 points and DeAndre Duncombe contributed 12.
UMF WOMEN VICTORIOUS
Guards Tia Day and Alex Bessey combined for 43 points as third-ranked UMaine-Farmington shook off second-ranked Maine Maritime Academy with a convincing 70-63 victory in a North Atlantic Conference women’s semifinal game in Bangor on Friday night.
The Beavers will face top-ranked Husson College in Bangor on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Day (21 points) threw in six 3-pointers in nine attempts, and Bessey (22 points) went 17-for-20 at the free-throw line. McKenna Brodeur pulled down 11 rebounds and scored 14 points for UMF.
The Mariners were in control in the first half, building a 30-25 lead before the Beavers erupted with 45 points in the second half.
For Maine Maritime, Lauren Plissey scored 12 points and Mikayla Charters had seven.
