FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Testing Services is excited to announce that, beginning in March 2020, they will be able to administer the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) to students interested in attending graduate school. UMF is one of only three testing sites in the state able to offer the GRE.

The GRE is a standardized test that is an admissions requirement for many graduate schools in the United States and Canada. Interested individuals will be able to register for the computer-based exam on the Educational Testing Services website at https://www.ets.org/gre/ and select one of the two UMF labs, A or B, titled on the ETS website.

“A graduate degree helps students gain the specialized knowledge and necessary professional skills that will help them advance in their chosen field of study,” said Janice Crandall, UMF Testing Operations manager. “We are so excited to be able to offer this new service to our students and individuals in central Maine who will no longer have to travel long distances for testing services.”

The UMF Testing Services facility is located at 252 Main Street, Farmington, on the third floor of Franklin Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. It has supervised stations for up to 12 individuals at a time.

In addition to the GRE, the UMF Testing Services also offers over 350 exams ranging from the Praxis to professional licensure exams, including:

Accuplacer – Assessment test for college readiness

ASE – Automotive certification

CLEP – College Level Exam Program

Comira – Testing for Certifications and Licensures

GRE – Standardized test for graduate school admission

Kryterion – Testing for Certifications and Licensures

MAT – Miller Analogy Test

Para Pro – General aptitude test for paraprofessional certification

Praxis – Part of the certification process for the teaching profession

PSI – Certifications and Licensures

Scantron – Certifications and Licensures

TOEFL – Test of English as a Foreign Language

And Proctoring for distance learning students

For more information, call 207-778-7666 or email Janice Crandall at [email protected].

