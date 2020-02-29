LISBON FALLS – Donald D. Sicard, 81, of Lisbon Falls, passed away after a long illness on Feb. 7, 2020, at Gosnell House in Scarborough. Don was born in Windham, son of Roy J. Sicard and Jeannette Bellefeuille Sicard.

The family moved to Westbrook and Donald attended school there and later graduated from Cheverus High School. In 1957 Donald married Jacqueline Higgins and they settled in Portland. He worked several years and retired from Portland Housing Authority as a supervisor for the maintenance department. While his children were young, he also drove for Congdon Trucking delivering the Maine Sunday Telegram from Portland to Portsmouth.

Donald was a master Maine guide and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent many hours tying flies and began the Casco Bay Fly Tying Co. of Portland and Lisbon. He was a member of several hunting and fishing sporting groups. Being a man of many talents, he also played trombone for the S.D. Warren marching band, was a scout leader, licensed arborist and a eucharistic minister for the Cathedral Church in Portland.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jackie, both of his parents and his brother, Philip.

Donald is survived by his sister, Jean Delano; daughters, Mary Ann Adams and her husband, Dana, Donna Sicard Patrick, Theresa Jimino and her husband, Frank, Karen Sicard and her life partner, Earl Cook; his 11 grandchildren, Lynn Adams, Sara Adams Roy, Nicole Poulin, John Patrick, Thomas Patrick, Gerald Tucker, Ann Marie Tucker, David Sicard, Cameron King, Sierra Sicard and Skyler Brothers. Additionally, his 16 great-grandchildren.

As per Donald’s request there will be no memorial services. A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would also like to thank the folks at Falmouth House, Compassus Agency and Gosnell House for all of their kindness and support.

