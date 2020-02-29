NEW SHARON — A trailer loaded with wood chips blocked the intersection of Industry and Bassett roads for more than four hours Friday morning.

Wesley Bowen, 61, of Fayette, owner of W.E. Bowen Trucking, was driving his 2003 LT9500 rig when he took the turn from Bassett Road to Industry Road too sharp and the rear of the trailer slid into a ditch, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email. The fifth-wheel connection to the truck was ripped off, he said.

Bowen was not hurt in the accident, which was reported at 4:26 a.m., the sheriff said.

Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville used multiple heavy-lift rigs to remove the rig.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Brann responded to scene, along with troopers from the Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement unit to check the truck.

filed under: