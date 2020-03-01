LISBON – George King passed away at home on Jan. 14, 2020, after a long battle with Muscular Dystrophy with his wife and dear friend Dottie Joe Martin, by his side. He was born in Lisbon Falls on Dec. 22, 1944 to the late Virginia “GeeGee” and Maurice “Pete” King.

On June 29, 1968, he married Paulette Denis.

George worked at Griffin Farms and Eastland Shoe in Freeport until his retirement due to his disability.

He coached little league baseball and really enjoyed it very much. He coached Durham Blue Devils and Golden Falcons. He enjoyed all sports and watching the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. He really enjoyed watching all the wild life in his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette; and sisters, Laura, Peggy, Pam, Sandy and Karen “Cricket” and brothers, Fred, Scott and Gary.

