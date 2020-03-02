St. Dom’s goalie Alex Roy stops a shot by Kurtis Pelletier of Lewiston during the first period in Auburn on Saturday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Two players from Lewiston and one from Saint Dominic Academy were named semifinalists for the Travis Roy Award on Monday.

Lewiston forwards Ryan Pomerleau and Kurtis Pelletier and St. Dom’s defenseman Jack Ouellete are still in the running for the award, which will be presented to the top Class A senior boys hockey player in Maine on Saturday, March 14, at the Hilton Garden in Auburn.

The other semifinalists are Falmouth forward Tyler Baker; Scarborough defenseman Ethan Jasa and forward Dawson Gendreau; South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport goalie Liam McGibbon; and forward Sawyer Wirsing and defenseman Chris Balzano of Thornton Academy.

The finalists will be announced following Saturday’s state championship games at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee. Five of the nine semifinalists — Pomerleau, Pelletier, Gendreau, Jasa and McGibbon — play for teams still in the hunt for the Class A state championship.

Noah Austin of Lisbon was last year’s Travis Roy winner.

