A tractor-trailer sits in a ditch off the side of Route 4 in Turner, across the road from Northeastern Firearms, on Tuesday afternoon. The truck on the left struck a concrete barrier, and the blue truck swerved into the ditch, according to a witness. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

TURNER — Police have closed Route 4 between County and Potato roads because of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

A truck hit a concrete barrier and another truck went into a ditch, according to a witness at the scene. There were no passenger vehicles involved and no injuries reported immediately, according to reports.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to find alternative routes.

This story will be updated.

