EUSTIS — Voters will consider a 5.3% spending increase at the annual Town Meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Stratton-Eustis Community Building.

Elections for municipal officials will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Town Office.

The increase in the proposed $1.2 million budget is attributed a $25,000 line item for 30 hours of coverage per week at the Eustis Fire Department. Town Clerk Kathy Farron said this is the first time voters will consider the issue.

Other line items showing proposed increases over last year include:

• Public Works Department, up $10,000 to $62,000.

• Insurance, up $8,000 to $98,000.

• Community Youth Program, up $3,000 to $43,000.

• Flagstaff Area Business Association, up $4,000 to $5000.

In addition to budgetary items, voters will consider rezoning the Eustis Land Use Map to address an inconsistency in mapping and allow for designated forest lots to be smaller than the 15-acre minimum lots size currently required.

Voters will also determine whether to eliminate a total of 22 streetlights on Route 27, Spaulding Drive, Old Dead River Road and Blanchard Avenue Extension.

Offices to be filled are two selectmen and one school board director, all for three years. Durrell Brann, Amanda Brochu, Patty Simpson and incumbent Brandi Farnsworth are running to fill the two selectmen seats. School board director Sarah Strunk is running unopposed.

