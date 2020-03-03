100 Years Ago: 1920

Frozen grease on the ways prevented the launching today of the torpedo boat destroyer Preble at the Bath Iron Works. Postponemont until next Monday was caused when the tide turned after the destroyer had been trucked about six down the ways. Miss Sally M.Tucker of New York stood ready to christen the ship wlth cider in honor of — her great-grandfather, the late Commodore Edward Preble, U.S.N. of Portland.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Several members of the Lewiston and Auburn Skating Club passed skate dance tests given this weekend by officials of the United States Figure Skating Association. Passing qualifications from Lewiston and Auburn were Alcide Nadeau who passed three tests including Swing Dance, Canasta Tango and Dutch Waltz; Joanne Marsanskis passed Willow Waltz, Ten Fox and preliminary figure skating; ; Annette Pomerleau also completed qualifications for Willow Waltz and Ten Fox: Urseline Takach completed : preliminary tests.

25 Years Ago: 1995

An internationally known video production company flew in from St. Louis recently to document an innovative eye surgery procedure being performed at Central Maine Medical Center by ophthalmologist Dr. Kenneth Wolfe. Medical Video Productions, the largest company of its kind in the work, spent a day at Wolf’s Lewiston office and the Central Maine Medical Center Surgical Services Department gathering material about a new procedure for cataract removal. The video will be distributed worldwide through the company’s Video Journal of Ophthalmology service. Wolf has written a medical book describing the new surgical technique, and plans call for the book to be incorporated with video material illustrating the operation. The video textbook for physicians should be available by May.

