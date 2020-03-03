MINOT – Barry D. White, 77, of Minot, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Androscoggin Healthcare and Hospice in Auburn, with family by his side.

He was born in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on April 14, 1942, to Blossie and Verdia Nash White.

Barry graduated high school in Bardstown, Kentucky. He served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station. He married his wife Lorraine Beliveau White on April 25, 1964. They were married for 55 years. Barry worked at Bath Iron Works for 28 years in the machine shop, calibration lab and in quality assurance.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. In his later years he enjoyed yard work, gardening, his John Deere tractor and reading the World Book encyclopedia .

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine White of Minot; four bothers, Ronell and his wife, Doris, Rodney and his wife, Phylis, Larry and his wife, Carolyn, Danny and his wife, Jan, two sisters, Nellene Ratliff and Brenda Boone, all from Kentucky, brother-in-law, Donald and his wife, Jeanne Beliveau; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Loretta Dugan and a nephew, Daniel Beliveau. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., with a Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

