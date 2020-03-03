CARLISLE, Pa. – Germaine P. Bail of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, formally of Auburn and Lewiston, Maine, passed away Feb. 23,2020.

Germaine was born on July 11, 1931, to Arthur and Imelda (Levesque) Provencher. She graduated from Lewiston High School and Auburn, Maine School of Commerce. She was a model for Ward Bros. Department Store prior to graduation. After graduation, she worked as a secretary at Harriman Associates.

On July 30, 1956, she married Claude L.P. Bail. They made their home in Lewiston with their two children. Germaine helped direct the day to day operations of the family business, Lewiston Bottled Gas.

Germaine is survived by her daughter, Andrea Bail of Lewiston, and her son, David and his wife, Julie, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Jessica, and Dacia. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Claude in 1996, and her sister, Irene P. Chaffers in 2015. You are invited to share your thoughts and condolences by visiting their online guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group / AUBURN on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring in the family lot at St. Peter’s Cemetery. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Service, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

