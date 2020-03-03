SABATTUS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously confirmed the town’s new fire chief, Troy Cailler, on Tuesday night.

Town Manager Anthony Ward said a committee had conducted interviews since the beginning of January, and members considered Cailler “the right person to lead our Fire Department.”

Cailler has been a member of the Lewiston Fire Department for nearly seven years and co-runs the Tri County Training Association.

The board also discussed the future of the Webster Mill property.

Selectman Guy Desjardins said the town need decide if it should keep the property for future municipal use or sell it.

The town spent about $300,000 to demolish the mill in 2018. Desjardins said it would be nice for the community to make back some of the money.

