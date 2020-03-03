BATH — On Tuesday morning 3,096 Central Maine Power customers in Sagadahoc County lost power from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

In Bath, 822 customers lost power, 2,043 customers in Phippsburg lost power, and 228 customers were without power in West Bath.

CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the power failure was caused by a small piece of equipment breaking. She said the piece of equipment is made from porcelain, which likely broke due to changes in temperature.

“When weather fluctuates it can exacerbate small cracks in the porcelain,” said Hartnett.

Bath Middle School, which was acting as Bath’s polling location, did not lose power, which Bath City Clerk Darci Wheeler said she was thankful for.

Wheeler said if a power-outage did occur, the machine-operated ballot collectors can run on a battery.

“If the battery ran out, we’d have to pull out the ballots and count them by hand,” said Wheeler. “I hope that never happens, but we’d cross that bridge when we get to it.”

When Jacquie and Terry Smith of Bath said they didn’t have power when they left their home to vote, but said they were pleased to see Bath Middle School still had power.

Karly Perry, West Bath’s town clerk said the town’s polling location, the West Bath Fire Department, didn’t lose power either.

