For me, eating out in a restaurant is often a planned experience. When options are given, I am particular where I chose to eat. That’s a good thing for my readers looking for a place to dine. I’ve only written one negative review and then didn’t publish it. You know the saying, if you can’t say anything good about the food, don’t say anything at all. I made that up, but I also hold to it.

For months I’ve been stalking “Meridians Kitchen and Bar”. Their photos on Instagram show food that make you want to lick the screen! I mean, don’t, but you can think about it. Then one day, they posted a locally raised beef burger. Using “Lord of the Rings” referencing, who can resist “one burg to rule them all, one burg to find them, one burg to bring them all, and in the kitchen bind them.” Immediately I was on the phone making a reservation.

In Fairfield, Maine, the idea to open a restaurant morphed from a successful venture as a wine and craft beer shop. The farm-to-table menu is nearly exclusively locally sourced meat, seafood and fish, and fresh vegetables. Inform your server of your dietary needs and they will do their best to accommodate. They have both a beer and a wine flight! Don’t you love a place that offers a wine flight? Duck confit, seared tuna, vegetable risotto, and fennel sausage stuffing are a few past offerings. The menu changes frequently, but the burger always stays.

The texture-filled dining area boasts a wall of gray slates lining an expansive wall. Each slate proclaims the name of a farm providing ingredients. The low-lighting and surrounding atmosphere gives the diner the feeling of having just sat down at home. Not in a cluttered kitchen table kind of way. In a take off your coat and stay awhile as we serve you the best of foods and beverages, kind of way.

Overall, the food, wine and craft beer list, service, and cozy-casual atmosphere did not disappoint. More details and photos are posted under “reviews” on my website.

