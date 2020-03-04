DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if there are fellow greyhound owners in the Lewiston-Auburn area who know of any fenced-in areas to bring their dpgs to run and socialize with other greyhounds, besides the dog park. Thank you so much for your help!

— Kelly, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m sure some generous people in Sun Spots Land can help you out with this. You may already know about The Maine Greyhound Placement Service. They may be able to help you with this question and more when it comes to your sweet pup and finding friends for him or her, and you!

Go to MaineGreygoundPlacement.com or call 847-0207. This organization also has a Facebook page called Friends of Maine Greyhounds so perhaps you can join it and post your question there as well.

When I visited the website, I saw that the organization, based in Augusta, needs volunteers and lots of supplies. Donations and sponsorships are also needed. I hope readers who are interested in these beautiful, lovable dogs will check it out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m curious on who will be occupying the old NAPA building on Route 4 in Turner next to the Murray-Heutz gas station.

I always look forward to reading all the interesting information that Sun Spots provides to all of us. Thank you for all you accomplish.

— Louise, no town

ANSWER: This question is for all the knowledgeable readers in Turner! Please let the curious Louise know what is going on with that building.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In this age of throw-away everything, I’m looking for a place to get a watch repaired. Can you help?

— Joe, no town

ANSWER: In my Rolodex, I have Jewelry by Alfred listed as a place that has watch repair services as well as other jewelry repair and design. The address is 1761 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. You may reach the store at 782-7206. Visit the website at alfredky.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a young mom looking for places in the L/A area where Easter Egg Hunts will be held.

— No name, New Auburn

ANSWER: There is an annual egg hunt at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry at 9 a.m. on April 12. For more details, go to https://www.easteregghuntsandeasterevents.org/ .

Readers, please let me know about any other events!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have vertigo and I’m so tired of being dizzy. The doctors are not any help. Does a reader have a tip for me?

— No name, Mexico

ANSWER: Vertigo has many underlying causes and since I and the majority of my readers are not health care practitioners, you should not rely on any of us for medical advice. I can encourage readers to share what has worked for them, but it won’t necessarily bring a positive outcome to you. Physical therapy, such as the Epley Maneuver, can help, as can steroids and diuretics. I urge you to keep searching out a medical professional who listens to you and who you can trust to help you with your issues. I do know that calming vertigo and having it go away completely takes time and patience. Readers, please weigh in on the topic with support if you have any to share.

