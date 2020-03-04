KINGFIELD — Selectmen this week revisited the possibility of purchasing a 215-acre forest and pond that could be used for recreation and timber harvesting revenue.

The gated acreage, which is owned by the Winter family, is at the top of Tufts Pond Road and includes Shiloh Pond.

The family has a purchase and sale agreement with the Trust for Public Land, a national nonprofit that helps municipalities buy unique pieces of land for future preservation and public accessibility.

The Trust would provide most of the $355,000 purchase price. However 20% of that amount would be paid by the town, donations, grants, fundraisers or other sources.

Selectman Walter Kilbreth said at Monday’s board meeting that he attended a recent informal community gathering to hear about citizens’ interest in municipal ownership of the forest and pond.

Kilbreth said some townspeople worry that future maintenance costs won’t be affordable. He suggested townspeople consider buying the property and let it sit undisturbed for the next decade.

“It’s pretty cheap owning this piece of ground,” Kilbreth said.

