LIVERMORE — During the Selectpersons meeting Monday, Clifford Tenney was presented the town’s Boston Post Cane. His wife of almost 72 years, Marion Tenney, received a floral arrangement.

Prior to the presentation, Town Clerk Renda Guild read a brief history of Tenney’s life.

“Clifford Harold Tenney was born on April 4, 1922, in the family’s North Livermore home,” she read. “He and his brother, Donald, worked alongside their parents in the Tenney General Store and Post Office. He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1940.

“After serving in the United States Army, Clifford returned home to Livermore. He married Marion Reynolds on June 20, 1948. They raised their five daughters down the road from his boyhood home.

“Clifford worked for International Paper Company for 43 years, retiring in July, 1984. In addition to years of golfing at Maple Lane Golf in Livermore and spending many winters in Florida, the couple owned and operated Tenney’s A-Frame, known for their lobster rolls and banana splits. Years later Tenney’s store was reopened by the couple as 4-T’s (Tenney’s Treasures, Trinkets and Trash).

“Clifford has always shown a deep love, commitment and appreciation of his North Livermore community. He was a volunteer firefighter, treasurer of the nearby church and janitor for the Payson Smith School, which now houses the town office and fire station complex.

“Cliff proudly rides in the annual Jay/Livermore Falls Memorial Day Parade, sporting his Army uniform jacket and World War II veterans hat.

“At age 97, Clifford was found at Stevenson’s Strawberry Farm in Wayne this summer where he showed family members how to carefully pick strawberries. This fall he and Marion rode through Boothby’s Orchards in Livermore and picked apples.

“No matter where he is, Clifford fondly remembers his North Livermore roots.”

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron told Tenney the Boston Post Cane is an award given to the oldest citizen in town.

Someone said, “We honor you,” after which there was a round of applause.

When Guild asked Tenney if he had any words of wisdom to share he replied, “There’s no better place to live.”

“Those little one-liners. That’s dad,” daughter Melody Plourde said.

Guild was asked how many people had received the cane. She said in her 23 years with the town it was given out four times.

“The longevity of it is really kind of awesome,” she said. “The last one was Dorothy Hiscock and she had it for quite a while.

“It’s a good luck thing.”

Tenney’s daughters served cake to those attending the ceremony.

In 1909 The Boston Post newspaper had 700 ornate, ebony-shafted, gold-capped canes made. Selectmen in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island towns were given the canes to be presented in a ceremony to the town’s oldest living man. Women were added to the custom in 1930.

With only two selectpersons present, no other business was conducted.

Earlier in the day, Guild said a committee had recently been formed to plan a celebration for the town’s 225 birthday. The town was incorporated on Feb. 28, 1795. She expected the celebration to occur later this year.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: