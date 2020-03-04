LISBON — The Lisbon Unified basketball team edged Oak Hill 34-32 on Wednesday.

Michael Farrington paced the Greyhounds with 12 points. Sebastian Heirmel-Pomelow added eight points and Misty and Kristy Coleman each scored six.

William Churchill scored a game-high 16 points for the Raiders. Logan Benda and Angel Benner added eight points apiece.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 14, KEENE STATE 4: Jack Scribner had four goals and an assist to power the Bobcats (1-2) over the Owls (0-3) in Lewiston.

Curtis Knapton chipped in with two goals and Jack Golden had a goal and three assists for Bates College.

Jordan Caito scored two goals for Keene State.

