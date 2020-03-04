100 Years Ago: 1920

Congressman and Mrs. Wallace H. White Jr., of Lewiston and Mr. and Mrs. F. H. Briggs, of Washington, formerly of Auburn, will be among the guests at the Maine Centennial banquet of the Sons and Daughters of Maine society of New York at Hotel Astor, New York on March 12th.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Much of the strength and beauty of Maine is captured for all time in a new miniature exhibit at Boston’s Museum of Science. The exhibit is a three dimensional scene describing the lobster industry at New Harbor, Maine, about 1900. The background is a summary of Maine’s natural attractions: sparkling, clear light; pointed firs against a blue sky; rocky promontory; and sail-tipped sea. In the foreground of the stumpy harbor a lobsterman hauls a trap into his dory. (The scale is one-ninth life-size.) Further away, another rows standing up with the skill peculiar to fishermen, and a third handles his small Friendship sloop alone on his way offshore.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A breathtaking array of art pieces at Lewiston and Auburn College’s Atrium Gallery Thursday morning, making way for this year’s famous art exhibition and auction. Preparation for the sixth annual art auction, benefiting L/A Arts and participating artists, is well under way. The auction will be April 8 from 5 to 9pm. The exhibit offers “a variety of media, a variety of subject matter,” said Robin Holman, art director of the college on Westminster Street. “Some … are very representational and some … are very abstract.” Spectacular works in jewelry, photography, ceramics, fibers, wood, paintings and printmaking by 56 artists will be represented at the auction. The exhibit installation featured the careful unveiling of valuable pieces of art hidden behind thin, brown wrapping paper. Installers gently pulled back packing tape from the backs of paintings arranging thirty pieces with thin silver wire.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

