Some of Maine’s top performers will join together to present The Matthew Tardy Benefit Variety Show, family-friendly, high-energy show, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, at the Lewiston Middle School Auditorium. Local juggler and variety artist Matthew Tardy was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 thyroid cancer, which has forced him to end his career of over 25 years. Friends and family are helping out the best way they know how, by putting on a BIG show!

“All of the performers in this show, including Matt, have done benefit shows before,” said Jason Tardy, long-time performing partner and brother of Matthew. “This one is personal. We all know and love Matt and we are going to hopefully raise enough money that he does not have to stress about bills while dealing with his life-threatening disease.”

The performance will feature the fast-paced magic of Norman Ng, the award-winning Competition Dance Team from Mary Jane’s School of Dance, mime and manipulation by Michael Menes, stunts and comedy of Steve Corning, high-energy juggling of Jason Tardy, physical comedy of Michael Miclon and Fritz Grobe, and stand-up comedy from Mark Turcotte. The group of Maine based performers featured have an impressive resume including performances at The Kennedy Center, The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, Cirque du Soleil TV show Solstrom, Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, America’s Got Talent, CBS Sunday Morning, David Letterman, Penn and Teller Fool Us, multiple performances at the White House, as well as countless shows at events all over the world.

“Matt is planning on attending the event,” says Jason. “He might even do something in the show if he is feeling up to it! I hope people come, not only to help him out, but to show him some love.”

Lewiston Middle School Auditorium is located at 75 Central Ave., Lewiston. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MatthewTardy.com.

filed under: