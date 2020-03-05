NORWAY — Do you live, work, shop, relax in Norway? If so, come and be part of Norway’s state Bicentennial kickoff Sunday, March 15 and make sure you are part of the history of the next 200 years.
A community photograph will be taken at the corner of Pike’s Hill and Main Street. Gather at 12:30 p.m. and the photo will be taken at 1 p.m. Shoot from the Sky will be taking an aerial photograph of all who gather which will be published in the newspaper and eventually be framed and hung in a town building. After the photo, everyone is urged to gather at the town office for refreshments, and official Bicentennial opening ceremony.
This is a once-in-200-years-opportunity to be part of the history of the area and everyone is welcome. Come to parades in Norway? Come be in the picture. Come and shop? Go to school? Have a drink or a meal? Drive through every day? Whatever your ties, you are part of the fabric of the community and we want you and yours to be part of its commemoration.
