SOUTH PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, March 11, with Mark Brandhorst’s illustrated lecture “Creative Gardening with Annuals”. Brandhorst’s nursery, Halls Pond Gardens in Paris is known as a source of hardy succulents. Many gardeners go there to see its rock garden. However, those who have visited in mid summer through frost have also been treated to colorful annual gardens. Some of his plants are lesser known flowers that deserve to be more widely used in Maine gardens. Brandhorst will talk about the annuals he recommends and how he uses them to create gardens.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home at 97 Main Street, South Paris, where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the fourth of six weekly lectures. The final lectures will be Tom Atwell on March 18 and Rebecca Long on March 25. In case of inclement weather, please call the garden at 743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page for a cancellation

