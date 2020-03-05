OXFORD — For Dana Dillingham, the third try for a seat on the Board of Selectmen was successful Tuesday.

The Oxford County Jail administrator received 444 votes in a three-way race with Donna Landry, who had 327, and Amy Wuori, who had 155.

Dillingham will serve the remaining three months of Ed Knightly’s term. Knightly resigned in November to give more time to his metal recycling and house clean-out business, and his responsibilities at the Transfer Station.

Dillingham, 49, lost to Knightly by four votes in 2017 and to Scott Hunter by two votes in 2018.

Dillingham is a lifelong resident of Oxford Hills. Since 1999 he has worked for the Oxford County Jail in Paris. He has lived in Oxford the past six years.

He is vice chairman of the Planning Board, chairman on the Budget Committee and a member of the Building Committee.

Attempts to reach him Tuesday night for comment were unsuccessful.

Landry has lived in Oxford for 40 years and is treasurer of the Recreation Committee. She also started a local 4-H club and began volunteering with SeniorsPlus Money Minders Program. She is a member of the Thompson Lake Environmental Association and is involved with the group No CMP Corridor.

Wuori, 45, has lived in Oxford all of her life. She is director of finance for Schiavi Custom Builders/Coastline Homes. She has served on town Budget Committee and coached elementary girls’ basketball for seven years. Wuori was unsuccessful in a bid for selectman in 2019.

Reached on Wednesday, Dillingham said, “Thank you to the people that Oxford who turned out. Voter turnout was much higher than anticipated. It’s nice to see people interested and involved and exercising one of their most precious rights in voting. I look forward to getting to work with the other board members and For the citizens of Oxford.”

“I would encourage Amy and Donna to continue to be involved with the town and even run for the board again in the future if they desire,” he added. “It can happen with a little bit of persistence and determination. It was certainly nice to speak with them both at the polls yesterday and discuss issues in our community.”

