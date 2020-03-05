BETHEL — Gould Academy has hired David F. Willis Jr. as assistant head of school for finances beginning July 1.

An experienced senior manager, Willis has worked in education, manufacturing, technology, advertising, retail and travel. He has developed expertise in financial operations, business operations, project management, strategy, branding, marketing and sales, customer service and retention.

Currently assistant head of school and chief financial officer at Killington Mountain School in Killington, Vt., where he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the school, he worked for American Skiing Company from 1996 to 1999.

During his tenure at Killington Mountain School, he helped increase revenue from $3.3 to $6.1 million and increased enrollment from 68 student-athletes to 132. He reduced attrition and increased the percentage of inquiries who enrolled at the school. He also oversaw the implementation of a blended-learning curriculum, attained initial New England Association of Schools and Colleges NEASC accreditation, and attained United States Ski Team’s High Performance and Gold Club status.

