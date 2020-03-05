AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., will host music, karaoke and dance with DJ Jean Louis from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in March. Members and guests are welcome. Jerry Joe will be presented from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays, March 6 and 20.

A St. Paddy’s Day dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. It will include corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, carrots and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for under age 10.

A breakfast buffet will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for under age 10. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, crepes, fried potatoes, beans, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, toast, coffee and juice.

A post meeting will be held Wednesday, March 18, with the executive officers meeting at 6:30 p.m. and a general session at 7. Members attending the general meeting could win $75, $50 or $25 in a drawing.

For more information, call the post at 207-782-1118.

