NORWAY — The proposed municipal budget for the coming fiscal year is slightly less than this year, partly because of energy efficient streetlights, Town Manager Dennis Lajoie advised selectmen Thursday night.

The town saved 11.23% on utility costs because streetlights were switched to LEDs, he wrote in a letter to the board. Other factors include a 3.62% increase in State Revenue Sharing and vehicle excise taxes, and a new health insurance company.

The proposed budget for 2020-21 stands at $3.52 million, $48,570 less than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. It’s a drop of $1.36%.

According to the letter, Lajoie has met with department heads to discuss their requests. The budget will go to the Budget Committee before being presented to voters at the annual town meeting Monday, June 15.

