LEWISTON – Rolande T. Lachance, 92, a resident of Montello Heights, Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Born in Lewiston on Nov. 10, 1927, the daughter of Arthur L. Plourde and Cedelice Dufour.

She was a graduate of Lewiston High School, Class of ’46. A dedicated wife and mother, she was a devout Catholic, and was active in Holy Cross Parish in her younger years.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Lachance and son Gary R. LaChance. Survivors include her daughter Gail Beaucage and husband Leo of Lewiston, son John D. LaChance and wife Kelly of Washington; three grandsons, Craig Beaucage and spouse Carol, Timothy Beaucage and wife Daesha, and Tristan J. LaChance; three great-grandsons Nathan, Evan and Connor Beaucage. Surviving siblings include Roger, Gerard, Richard, Raymond, and Maurice Plourde, and Germaine Mason and Dorothy Strunk.

Services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

