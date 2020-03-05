Herman is a one-year-old terrier-mix-breed dog. He is a little timid when he meets someone new, but if there is a treat involved he quickly makes friends.

The terrier breed includes several different types of dogs. On the whole terriers need steady training, mental stimulation, and regular exercise. Herman will need to be active. He enjoys taking walks and loves to interact with his handler with a tennis ball.

Herman is a smart dog. He is treat motivated especially if there is a meatball involved. He still has some puppyish tendencies such as jumping so his handlers recommend him for a family with children that are twelve years or older.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

