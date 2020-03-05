BETHEL — Telstar senior Abbey Landry will once again be competing in the Eastern High School Championships March 6-8 at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire this coming weekend.
After achieving her goal of making the Maine State Ski Team last year, Landry this year looked to build on her success. And that she did.
After finishing runner up in Slalom at the Class B State Championship a year ago, Landry placed first in the event this year. In Giant Slalom, she was poised for another strong finish also, but a crash during her first run resulted in her not being able complete the race. Despite not finishing, Landry did a second run and finished with a strong run time.
She also placed first in Giant Slalom in the Mountain Valley Conference, and was named an Academic All Star, maintaining a GPA of 90 or above.
On the weekends she does additional training at Mt. Abram.
Landry plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington this fall, where she will continue to ski.
Landry is a Woodstock resident.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Dillingham wins Oxford selectman race
-
Advertiser Democrat
Hats allowed: SAD 17 board changes student dress code
-
Advertiser Democrat
Coach, Lady Vikings charge to the top
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI news
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes – Dark-eyed or slate colored?