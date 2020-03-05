BETHEL — Telstar senior Abbey Landry will once again be competing in the Eastern High School Championships March 6-8 at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire this coming weekend.

After achieving her goal of making the Maine State Ski Team last year, Landry this year looked to build on her success. And that she did.

After finishing runner up in Slalom at the Class B State Championship a year ago, Landry placed first in the event this year. In Giant Slalom, she was poised for another strong finish also, but a crash during her first run resulted in her not being able complete the race. Despite not finishing, Landry did a second run and finished with a strong run time.

She also placed first in Giant Slalom in the Mountain Valley Conference, and was named an Academic All Star, maintaining a GPA of 90 or above.

On the weekends she does additional training at Mt. Abram.

Landry plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington this fall, where she will continue to ski.

Landry is a Woodstock resident.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: