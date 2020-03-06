Temperature

Maximum: 50° Date: 2/25

Minimum: -29° Date: 2/15

Average True Temp: 29.14°

Precipitation

Total for month: 3.837″

Greatest: .96″ Date: 2/28

Daily Average: .1323

Year to Date: 5.804“

Snow

Total: 26.62”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 10”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 26″

Season to Date: 68.2″

Wind

Peak: 31 Date: 2/19

Low: 5 Date: 2/25

Average Peak 16.9 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.10 Date 2/15

Low: 28.95 Date: 2/14

Wind Chill

Low: -46° Date: 2/15

Event Days

Rain: 1

Snow: 18

Thunder & lightning 0

Frost: 2

Fog: 0

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

