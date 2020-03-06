Temperature
Maximum: 50° Date: 2/25
Minimum: -29° Date: 2/15
Average True Temp: 29.14°
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.837″
Greatest: .96″ Date: 2/28
Daily Average: .1323
Year to Date: 5.804“
Snow
Total: 26.62”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 10”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 26″
Season to Date: 68.2″
Wind
Peak: 31 Date: 2/19
Low: 5 Date: 2/25
Average Peak 16.9 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.10 Date 2/15
Low: 28.95 Date: 2/14
Wind Chill
Low: -46° Date: 2/15
Event Days
Rain: 1
Snow: 18
Thunder & lightning 0
Frost: 2
Fog: 0
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Responsibilities
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef-Holiday at L’hopital Sheraton
-
The Rangeley Highlander
When is enough enough?
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness to host their 13th annual benefit concert!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Making the Most of Route 17 Road Conditions