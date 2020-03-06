Oxford Hills senior star Julia Colby was named Miss Maine Basketball on Friday night at the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior all-star games banquet in Bangor.

Colby, a 5-foot-5 guard who led the Vikings to their second consecutive Class AA state championship last Saturday in a 49-38 win over South Portland, is the first winner of the award from Oxford Hills. She led AA North in scoring with 17.4 points per game and in 3-pointers per game with 2.1, along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.6 steals. She will enroll and play at the New York Institute of Technology next fall.

Brooke Obar of Greely and South Portland’s Maggie Hasson were the other finalists.

Hampden Academy’s Bryce Lausier was named Mr. Maine Basketball. Lausier led the Broncos to the Class A state championship last Saturday with a 65-56 win over York. Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle and Greely’s Logan Bagshaw were the other finalists.

The Maine McDonald’s High School Senior all-star games will be played Saturday at Husson University. Games begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for children age five and under. One ticket is good for all four games.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

LEWISTON 68, OXFORD HILLS 54: Breck Gagnon led the Blue Devils with 22 points in a 68-54 victory over the Vikings in Lewiston on Friday.

Owen Vincent chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

Destiny Webb and Michael Patterson each had 14 points for the Vikings, while Brieana Smith had 12 points.

