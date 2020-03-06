KINGFIELD — On Saturday, June 27, the charming, historic village of Kingfield, nestled against the peaks of Maine’s 4000-foot Western Mountains, will host the Kingfield POPS annual outdoor concert.

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra led by Grammy winning music director and conductor, Lucas Richman, returning to treat concert goers to a powerful and enriching musical experience.

Celebrating Maine-based music and families will be performances by Portland based The Mallett Brothers Band – engaging fans with their “authentic, rip-roarin’ alt-country band”, The Gawler Sisters – Molly, Edith, and Elsie – a fun-loving, folk-singing, fiddle-playing trio based in their native Maine. From Western Maine’s rolling hills comes Natural High Jumble, a sharp and energetic trio of Lindsay Mower, Matt Mower and Joe Hodgkins with a soulful, grooving blend of smoky jazz rock sound and from Farmington we have country singer-songwriter Mark Gentle who will bring an upbeat mix of modern, 90’s and original country music combined with powerful vocals, that will have you on your feet!

POPS guests are welcomed to the concert by the Western Mountain Trash Can Band – a local steel drum ensemble that spreads the joy of live steel drum music.

The evening of this family fun musical event concludes with the Fireworks Finale. Tickets will be available starting March 1 at Tranten’s Market and Skowhegan Savings Bank locations in Kingfield and Farmington and on-line at www. Kingfieldpops.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: