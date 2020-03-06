WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies; Week of February 26.
Teams: Bowling Belles 109-75; Just 1 More 107-77
Willett-Glo 106-78; Living on a Spare 96-88
Wreckin Balls 90-94; Designs by Darlene 89-95
Mines in the Gutter 85-99; Spare Change 54-130
High Games; Lynn Chellis 180; Heather Malone 179
Kay Seefeldt 170; Lisa Dube 168; Gloria Nile 166
Michelle Young 155; Kelly Couture 151
Natasha Richard 147; Melissa Malone 143
High Series; Lynn Chellis 485; Kay Seefeldt 480
Heather Malone 463: Gloria Nile 432; Kelly Couture
430; Lisa Dube 420; Michelle Young 419
Melissa Malone 411; Cecile Willett 411
