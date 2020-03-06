 

WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies; Week of February 26.

Teams: Bowling Belles 109-75; Just 1 More 107-77

Willett-Glo 106-78;   Living on a Spare 96-88

Wreckin Balls 90-94;  Designs by Darlene 89-95

Mines in the Gutter 85-99;  Spare Change 54-130

High Games; Lynn Chellis 180;  Heather Malone 179

Kay Seefeldt 170;   Lisa Dube 168; Gloria Nile 166

Michelle Young 155;  Kelly Couture 151

Natasha Richard 147;  Melissa Malone 143

High Series; Lynn Chellis 485; Kay Seefeldt 480

Heather Malone 463:  Gloria Nile 432; Kelly Couture

430;   Lisa Dube 420;  Michelle Young 419

Melissa Malone 411;  Cecile Willett 411

