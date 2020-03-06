LEWISTON – Eugene W. Smith, 74, of Lewiston, passed away on March 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 19, 1945 to the late Beulah and Wesley Smith in Baca County, Colo.

He proudly served in the Army for six years and then the Navy for the next 10 years, having fought in the Vietnam War and stationed in many countries and various states. He met and married Jacqueline Pinard in 1979 while he was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Base.

After leaving the Navy, Gene moved back to Maine with his family and worked at IP Jay and then Bath Iron Works where he retired early due to disability.

Gene loved spending time with family and enjoying everyone’s company. He especially loved the time he spent fishing with Bryan. He would help watch his granddaughter and then both his grandsons while their parents worked.

Gene leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Jacqueline; his daughter, Stacey Smith and granddaughter, Kaydence Bell, all of Lewiston; his son, Bryan Smith, his fiancee, Samantha Lee, and his grandsons, Declan and Callen Smith, all of Wales; his sister, Hester Kay of Colorado and brother-in-law, Robert Bronson of Nevada. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in South Carolina and Nebraska.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Earnestine and Helen; as well as in-laws, Roger and Lilianne Pinard, Maurice Pinard and Pauline and Duane Knaffe.

Per his wishes, there will be a private service. Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements by the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

« Previous