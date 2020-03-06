DURHAM – Richard S. Libby, 65, of Brunswick passed from lung cancer on March 3, 2020, at the home of his brother Ken’s. Born in Rumford on Jan. 4, 1955 to James and Arlene Brown Libby. He grew up in Durham where he attended grammar school and graduated high school from Edward Little.

He worked in his father’s woodworking shop, The Pine Plank, for many years before being employed at Bath Iron Works for 35 years where he met many good friends.

His greatest treasures in life were his daughters, Corri and Chrissy and grandchildren, Halev, Hunter and Dominic .

Dick’s passion in life was fishing with his children, grandchildren, brothers, nephew, John and his good friend, Mark Karris. He loved exploring fishing spots in both Maine and New Hampshire. He also loved being at John’s camp at Moosehead Lake on “The toe of the boot.”

He is survived by his daughters, Corri Bray and husband Kyle of Milton, N.H., Christina Harmon of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Haley Dyer of Berwick, Hunter Melton of Virginia Beach, Va. and Dominick Black of Campbell, Ohio; his brothers, Robert Libby, Maynard Libby and wife Joyce, Kenneth Libby, Stephen Libby and Brian Libby, sisters, Brenda Heath, Patricia DeWitt, Pamela Lussier, Sherry DeBiasio and husband Ernie and Theresa Soucie.

He was predeceased by mother, father; and brother, Malcom Libby.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

