Brookfield Renewable wants to inform the public of possible bridge access delays at the Middle Dam hydro facility at Richardson Lake in North Oxford, Maine.

Due to scheduled maintenance from March 2 through 31, access on the Middle Dam bridge will be restricted with short delays for incoming traffic. For the safety of the workers and the public-at-large, please anticipate some short-term delays for bridge crossing during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. For snowmobilers and other vehicle operators, please use extra caution and reduce speed when entering this area to ensure safe access and passage.

To learn more about the Middle Dam maintenance and repair project, individuals can visit the project website at https://middledam.brookfieldusprojects.com/. For public safety information near dams, go to https://safewaters.com or e-mail [email protected]

