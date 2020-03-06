Brookfield Renewable wants to inform the public of possible bridge access delays at the Middle Dam hydro facility at Richardson Lake in North Oxford, Maine.
Due to scheduled maintenance from March 2 through 31, access on the Middle Dam bridge will be restricted with short delays for incoming traffic. For the safety of the workers and the public-at-large, please anticipate some short-term delays for bridge crossing during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. For snowmobilers and other vehicle operators, please use extra caution and reduce speed when entering this area to ensure safe access and passage.
To learn more about the Middle Dam maintenance and repair project, individuals can visit the project website at https://middledam.brookfieldusprojects.com/. For public safety information near dams, go to https://safewaters.com or e-mail [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Possible Delays for Middle Dam Bridge in March
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Congratulations Maine State Poetry Out Loud Winner Ella Shaffer!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
February Savage Stats
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scam Alert: Preparing for Coronavirus? That Face Mask Could be a Con