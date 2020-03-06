REGION — More people than some town officials expected turned out to vote Tuesday, March 3.
Tuesday was Maine’s first primary election in years. Voters enrolled as Democrats or Republicans could choose their candidate for the November Presidential election. Any voter, regardless of party affiliation, could weigh in on the referendum question to repeal a new law that requires students to get vaccinations.
In Farmington, 1,368 people had cast ballots just after 1 p.m.
“There appear to be lots of new voter registrations of all ages,” ballot clerk Shane Cote said. “This is actually a slower time.”
Shortly afterward lines had formed at the sign-in and registration tables.
In Chesterville about 1:30 p.m., ballot clerk Glenda Barker said they had been busy.
Ballot clerk Linda Grippe said 165 had voted already.
“Several voters have enrolled to vote in the primary, others are just doing the referendum ballot. There haven’t been lines but one right after another,” she said.
Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine said, “I wasn’t expecting it to be this busy.”
Livermore Town Clerk Renda Guild said about 350 had voted just before 2:30 p.m. There were 75 absentee ballots cast
“It’s been steady, nonstop,” she said.
At 4 p.m., 1,319 had voted in Wilton. There was a steady stream of cars with drivers looking for a place to park so they could cast their ballots.
