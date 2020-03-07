Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills advanced to the semifinals of the 220-pound weight class at the New England High School Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Worster, a senior and the No. 2 seed, went 2-0 Saturday to move on to the second day. He will face third-seeded Chris Gens of Avon, Connecticut, in the semifinals.

Dillon Worster, an Oxford Hills sophomore and Jeffrey’s younger brother, will also wrestle on Sunday after reaching the consolation quarterfinals at 182 pounds. Dillon, who is unseeded, split his two preliminary bouts then won his first consi match to advance. He will face third-seeded Cory Grifka of Bristol, Rhode Island, on Sunday.

Four other local wrestlers bowed out on the first day. Lisbon/Oak Hill’s Cam Bourget, the No. 2 seed at 182, lost his two matches, as did fellow Greyhound Jack Tibbetts at 132. Unseeded Dan Bolton of Lisbon/Oak Hill won his first 170-pound preliminary by injury forfeit then lost his next two matches. Mt. Blue’s Tucker Nicholas, also unseeded at 170, lost both of his matches.

Wrestling resumes Sunday at 11 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 61, MAINE 50: Everett Duncan had 19 points, going 4-for-7 from behind the arc to pace the No.1 Catamounts as they pulled away late, eliminating the No. 8 Black Bears in an America East quarterfinal at Burlington, Vermont.

Maine trailed by as many as 14 late in the first half and rallied to within a single point midway though the second half.

Anthony Lamb 19 had points for Vermont, while Stef Smith added 10 points.

Nedeljko Prijovic led the way with 18 for the Black Bears, and Sergio El Darwich added 14 points. Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School graduate Andrew Fleming, in his final college game, managed eight before fouling out with 11:55 to play in the second half.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 1: The top-seeded Huskies (31-4-2) scored three times in the third period and eliminated the seventh-seeded Black Bears (15-14-8) in the Hockey East semifinals in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Maine took a 1-0 lead when Ida Press scored from Ali Beltz and Ida Kuoppala in the first period. Skylar Fontaine tied it early in the third and Alina Mueller scored 2:40 later to give Northeastern the lead. Fontaine added an empty-netter.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

TRINITY 12, BATES 11: Katrina Angelucci scored her fourth goal of the game with 4:49 left and the Bantams (2-1, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-3, 0-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Christine Taylor and Kendall Milligan had two goals apiece for Trinity, while Lily Ives, Ellie Kirkpatrick, Marcella Filbotte and Sydney Bells each added a goal.

Margaret Smith had four goals and two assists for Bates.

MEN’S LACROSSE

TRINITY 16, BATES 11: Connor McCulloch had five goals and three assists as the Bantams (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-4, 0-2) at Lewiston.

Reid McDonald added four goals and Cullen Wolff two for Trinity.

Curtis Knapton, Otis Klingbell and Jack Golden each scored twice for Bates.

Bates received received a pair of goals from Curtis Knapton, Otis Klingbeil and Jack Golden.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BOBCATS DROP PAIR: The Bison got RBI singles from Nathaniel Cormier and Michael Sobolewski in the top of the 10th to take the nightcap 8-6 and sweep a doubleheader from the Bobcats in Northborough, Massachusetts.

DJ Caron went 3 for 4 with a double and a two-run homer, driving in three runs for Nichols (3-1).

John Nowak had a three-run homer for Bates (1-6), while Giovanni Torres was 3 for 4, including a solo home run.

Patrick See had a walk-off single in the Bisons’ 7-6 win in the first game.

John Nowak had three hits and three RBI for Bates in the second game.

MAINE 4, MISSOURI STATE 2: Cody Pasic had a two-run single in the fourth and added bases-loaded walk in the sixth for three RBI as the Black Bears (1-11) picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Bears (7-7) at Springfield, Missouri.

Andrew Ruggiero picked up the win with three innings of relief. He allowed a run on one hit and struck out three, Matt Geoffrion recorded the save.

