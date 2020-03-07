100 Years Ago 1920

Pine-croft Dining-Room and Ice Cream Parlor, 194 Pine Street, Lewiston—-the new,up-to-date eating place, opens Monday of next week to the public. The building, formerly occupied by the late Zephirin Blouin, which has been closed this past year, has now been opened, thoroughly renovated and newly painted and papered thru-out, and has been made into one of the classiest public dining rooms east-of Lewiston, with the best of service fare obtainable, the last word in table appointments, and a menu unequaled in these cities.

50 Years Ago: 1970

“It’s news to me.” That’s what Androscoggin County Commissioner Roland D. Landry had to say today when asked if he cared to comment about a published report that he was being considered —_for an appointment to the State Highway Commission. The report ran to the effect that Gov. Kenneth M Curtis had been asked to consider Landry for the post. ‘Landry said he was surprised to read the news item, but added “I’m very pleased and honored by being considered.” He said he hadn’t applied for the job The outgoing member of the commission is Stephen Shaw of Bingham, a Republican. Landry is a Democrat and the post is expected to be filled by a Democrat.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The 911 Committee pressed forward Friday with plans for a consolidated communications center. At an afternoon meeting, members reacted favorably to layout plans of the proposed facility presented by architects from Lewiston’s LaRochelle and Associates. The company has been working closely with the committee since the idea was conceived. In February, the committee voted to recommend the lower level of the Auburn Fire Station as the home of the communications center, after months of vigorous discussion. That site and the Lewiston Fire Station were being considered before the Valentine’s Day vote. On Friday, committee members expressed satisfaction with the space and layout of the 4,000-square-foot area depicted in LaRochelle’s plans.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

