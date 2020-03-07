AUBURN – Joan Eleanor Boston Libby, 89, of Auburn, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on March 4, 2020 at Clover Manor with her family by her side. Joan was a devoted wife to her husband Robert Edwin Libby for 69 years.

She was born in Augusta on Nov. 18, 1930 (the same day as her husband) at 10 p.m., the daughter of Harvey and Gladys Richards Boston. Her grandparents on her mother’s side were Benjamin and Ester Leavitt Richards, they lived on the Togus Road in Augusta. Her grandparents on her father’s side were John Wilson and Mary Jane Burrill Boston, who lived in Cannan.

Joan lived in Augusta, in the home her father built, on Riverside Drive. The family moved to Auburn in 1933. She began her education at the four classroom Park Hill Avenue school, walking daily to her classes. Eventually the family moved to the Stevens Mill Road and then to Danville.

While living on Stevens Mill Road she attended the small church, now a home, on the corner of Stevens Mills Road and Hotel Road. It was there that she gave her life to the Lord and became a Born-Again Christian. It was also there that she met her future husband.

She attended Webster Junior High School, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1949. Taking saxophone lessons with Carroll Poulin she became a member of the Edward Little High School band, playing in many concerts, festivals, football games and traveling with the band to music competitions. During her school years she worked in a law office on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. After graduation she worked in the credit department at Sears-Roebuck on Main Street in Lewiston.

She married Robert on Nov. 24 1959 at the former Advent Christian Church on Turner Street, Auburn. She and Bob bought land on Riverside Drive (Route 136) in Auburn and built a new home. That was when Clifton Edward, Valerie Jean and Daniel Keith were brought into the world at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Joan enjoyed working in the vegetable garden, preserving the crop, growing her flowers, baking and having many sewing projects. Plus taking wonderful care of her family.

In 1971 she and the family moved to Presque Isle, where Bob ran the office for Harriman Associates. While there, she worked in the Presque Isle Hospital Billing Department, and attended the State Street Baptist Church, holding the churches clerk’s position. The family returned to Auburn in 1982. She was very active in the churches she attended, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and being church clerk.

She loved her family, and especially missed seeing her grand and great-grandchildren. She remembered them in her daily pray time. She and Bob traveled the 48 states and Canada, hiking many trails, and climbing Mount Katadin and Mount Washington. Their favorite trip was to Switzerland, exploring the beauty of that country.

She is survived by son, Clifton Edward of Lincoln, Del., daughter, Valerie Jean Wagg and Bennie of Auburn and son, Daniel Keith and wife Diane of Biddeford; her older sister, Lois Beal, lives in Portland. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jason Johnson and wife Tammy, and Jacob Wagg and wife Sheri, and granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa; great-grandchildren include Micheal, Gregory, Jamie, James, Catherine and Thomas Robert; great-great-grandchildren include Cyrus, and twins Galatea and Daruis.

Deceased are her mother and father; grandparents; aunt, Doris Cunningham; and brothers, Kenneth and James.

She will be missed. The family would like to thank the Clover Residential Care and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the care of Joan.

There will be no visitation gathering or funeral service. There will be a private graveside gathering in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.