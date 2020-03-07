MEXICO – Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Lindberg, 89, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. She was a resident of Roxbury Road in Mexico.

Ginny was born on Aug. 21, 1930 in Mexico, the daughter of Elwin “Stubby” and Celia Mae (Weeks) Glover. She was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1948. She worked as a lab technician at the Rumford Hospital for over 33 years and later for Dr. Wadhera and Dr. Phillips until her retirement. She was a member of Mexico First Baptist Church where she served on the hospitality committee.

Ginny was married in Mexico on Oct. 14, 1950 to D. Leonard Lindberg, who died in Rumford on July 1, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Mayo and husband Jim of Weld, and Jennifer Lindberg Lepage and husband Michael of Mexico; grandchildren, Seth Fournier and his companion Marissa of Carthage, Eric Lepage and his wife Sloane of Jefferson, Lauren Lepage Gorham and husband Connor of Hyde Park, Vt., Devin Mayo of Lewiston, Melissa Harding and husband Cliff of Rumford, David Lindberg and wife Tina of South Korea, and Hope High and husband John of Ellsworth; great-grandchildren, Grace High of Ellsworth, Ryder and Makayla Harding of Rumford, Gavin Lindberg of South Korea, Bode Fournier, Remi Fournier and Brantley Enos of Carthage, Cooper and Marilyn Lepage of Jefferson, Shelby Holmes of Hancock and Brittany High of Windham; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Lindberg and her companion Dan of Scarborough; and cousins, nieces and extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband; and two sons, Mark D. Lindberg and Bruce Lindberg.

The family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at the Rumford Community Home and Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for their care and kindness shown to Ginny.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday March 12, at the Mexico First Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony Rea officiating. Interment in the spring will be in the Farrington Morton Cemetery in Mexico. Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those who desire may contribute to

Mexico First Baptist Church

20 Roxbury Road

Mexico, ME 04257

or to the

Rumford Community Home

11 JFK Lane

Rumford, ME 04276

or to

Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

in her memory.