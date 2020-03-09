Long-time senior college instructor Charles Plummer examines with modern eyes “Virtue and Its Role in the Founding of the United States” at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, at the Auburn Public Library.

George Washington once said that “virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government.” His assessment on the importance of virtue in government was echoed by patriot Benjamin Franklin who said “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.” This lecture will focus directly on the conditions that led to the break with England along with the ideals and principles that guided the founding of the United States. Plummer will expand on the Founders attempts to design institutions that would be capable of realizing the ideals that were expressed in the founding documents.

Charles Plummer has a P.h.D. in Religious Studies and another in Metaphysics. He has taught courses about world religions, philosophy, mythology, biology, and human behavior and is a self-proclaimed student of the history of humankind which he has found fascinating.

This program is a joint partnership of the Auburn Public Library and Senior College at USM Lewiston-Auburn. Senior College serves those in the L/A community who are 50 or older with a curious mind and a keen interest in learning by providing engaging classes and social interaction. The courses are peer taught, with no entrance requirements, grades or tests. During class, you’ll engage in discussions on course material, enjoy lectures or presentations from the instructor, and meet new friends.

The Auburn Public Library is located at 49 Spring St., Auburn.

filed under: