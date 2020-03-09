AUGUSTA — A new proposal to allow students enrolled in online charter schools to decline vaccines for such diseases as pertussis, measles and chicken pox based on the religious or philosophical beliefs of their parents is being presented to the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs on Monday.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, is a nod to opponents of a new state law that eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions for all school-age and college-age children. That law, which goes into effect in 2021, was upheld in a lopsided statewide referendum vote last Tuesday after opponents sought to overturn it.

Tipping said Monday that it made little sense to require vaccines for children who do not attend school in group settings and instead are being educated virtually in online charter schools.

His bill, LD 2046, also makes a change expanding the vaccine requirement to all students under the age of 18 who are enrolled or accepted for enrollment at a private or public post-secondary school.

Voters overwhelmingly upheld the new vaccine law during a statewide vote last week. Maine is one of five states that forbid all non-medical exemptions to school-required vaccines, joining California, New York, Mississippi and West Virginia.

California and New York passed similar laws after measles outbreaks in recent years caused by waning vaccination rates. Maine has the highest pertussis rate in the country.

Dozens of supporters of the new bill and opponents of the new vaccine law have offered written testimony in support of the bill for virtual charter schools ahead of Monday’s public hearing.



